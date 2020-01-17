Fresh starts on the Friday Social radio show on Kennet Radio, 7pm – 9pm on Friday 17th January, hosted by our MD Claire Burdett. Listen live on 106.7fm. online at kennetradio.com or on the app.

On the Friday Social this month Claire Burdett is talking Fresh Starts with two lovely guests, Nathalie Danon (aka Nat) and Natalie Bruins (aka Tilly). Both moved here from other countries, both have made a positive difference to our local area and both have recently made a professional fresh start.

Claire will be talking to them about what brought them to West Berkshire and their experience of living, working and raising their families here, business and retail in West Berkshire, and their insights for the coming decade.

Nathalie Danon

Entrepreneur and language professional, Nathalie Danon, has been in the language industry for nearly 20 years. Originally from beautiful Besancon in south-east France, Nathalie has lived in West Berkshire for 20 years.

She started teaching French initially by placing an advert in a village shop offering French lessons, which led to her running language classes in many primary schools across West Berkshire and beyond. This in turn led to her founding The Vici Language Academy, which is well known to everyone in the local area as THE place to learn a language. The Vici is an award-winning boutique language academy providing bespoke coaching in 11 foreign languages to students between the age of 2 and 92, as well as providing professional language services to businesses.

The Academy is growing and has just moved to new premises, so clearly Nathalie’s mission “ to deliver a lifelong love of languages to everyone; child or adult, in both personal and professional worlds” is resonating with people in the local area!

Natalie Bruins

Natalie Bruins is originally from South Africa, moved to England in 1999 and has lived in Berkshire for 17 years. A marketing professional who has worked internationally within the technology and retail space, she is well respected across the retail industry and high street for her insight and award-winning campaigns.

Natalie has recently launched her own Marketing Consultancy, Visibly Rocks, which provides growing businesses and ambitious startups with strategic marketing to increase profits, drive sales and meet new target audiences.

This year, Natalie’s mission is to help local businesses ‘do it differently, do it well’. No doubt you’ll be getting to know her as she is likely to be working with The Media Marketing Co on forthcoming campaigns in 2020.