This month our MD Claire Burdett’s Friday Social on Kennet Radio is focusing on sustainability, a topic of great interest to many people.

Joining her in the studio to discuss it from all angles are guests Lydia Beneto Turner, Jacky Akam, Ian Blake, and Clare Sheffield.

Lydia Beneto Turner founded and runs Lonely Lentil, West Berkshire’s zero waste, sustainable pop up food business, where you can bring your own containers and stock up on staples such as rice, nuts, dried fruit, spices and dried herbs.

Jacky Akam is involved in organising Thatcham’s Sustainable Living Market, a non-profit organisation running bi-monthly markets selling and promoting environmentally-friendly products and services.

Ian Blake is a local architect with Morse Webb Architects. Buildings and construction represent a large percentage of carbon production and the government has declared a climate change emergency and have targeted the country to be carbon neutral by 2050. Consequently there’s a steady flow of new legislation to achieve this target. Ian talks to Claire about how architecture is meeting the challenge.

Newbury mum and business owner Clare Sheffield is a branding expert and her clients are primarily ethical challenger brands in the food & drink industry, including Eliane in Hungerford. She talks to Claire about how she works with businesses to help them make the best choices they can for their marketing and promotions.

Claire also chats with stylist Victoria Lochhead, who runs Frankie and Ruby, a sustainable clothing agency. Victoria is the author of ‘In the Jumble’ a book that looks at ways you can be more sustainable with your fashion. Areas covered include how to reuse and recycle your clothes, reduce the amount you spend, and get more wear and enjoyment out of your wardrobe.

Going to be a fascinating show! Listen live at 7-9pm on 106.7 fm, online at kennetradio.com or on the app.