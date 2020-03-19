The current situation is severely challenging for businesses of all sorts and sizes and is altering the fabric of our lives for the foreseeable future, possibly forever.

In the midst of all the panic and chaos people still need to earn money and work and that means keeping businesses functioning – not just your own business, but all those in your network and community as well. Here’s some things we and other businesses are doing from which you can hopefully take some inspiration.

Be a good neighbour

Like, comment and share the posts of other businesses in your network to help them amplify and get seen. This is especially important if they are offering helpful services. This not only helps your actual community but will also help the businesses themselves be seen and help them stay in business.

The hospitality, events and luxury markets are being hit especially hard, so particularly share their social media whenever you can – and use their services when you can and then share that on social media. So, for example, your favourite pub, restaurant or café might be offering a home delivery service. Obviously use them if you can, but also then share pictures on social media to help spread the good word.

Be calm and constructive

Everyone is already fed up with the slew of doomsday posts and articles and television programmes, some to the point where they are practicing social media distancing as well as actual social distancing. Keeping calm and sharing constructive information, whether that’s articles, useful tips and insights, good news and heart-warming stories, or setting up online chats or sessions, will help create a reassuring and hopeful point of calm in the chaos.

Add value

Be there for your clients and customers and add value in every way you can. So be communicative, reach out, check people are ok, provide complimentary information sessions or services free of charge or at a discount (see our forthcoming webinar, for example) or maybe do a social media chat session like the lovely Jessamy at Brown Dog Financial Planning.

Be nimble, refocus, and diversify

Some things like face-to-face events are just not going to happen any time soon, so think how you get around that – do you postpone or take it online like #SMWONE for example? If you are in hospitality, can you offer home delivery? Cooking services? Shopping? For example, one of our favourite local cafes, Mrs B’s Kitchen, is offering to cook food to order or get your shopping.

Think how you can add value – maybe do a buy now and redeem later offer, for example? The entertaining industry is being badly hit and like the hospitality industry many of them are freelancers, which makes it even harder for them as at the time of writing there is no government support for freelancers. So some are setting up online events such as the new series of web concerts that are supporting West End actors, for example – keep an eye out for them, attend them, and share them online. Also donate to your favourite venues if you can – every penny will help keep them afloat through the next few months – and share their social media posts as much as you can.

Keep your position on Google

The noise on social media is increasing with a huge spike across the board since people have been quarantined and working from home. However, once the storm passes (and it will!) there will inevitably be a surge in spending and activity (as we have already seen in China) and you want your business to benefit from that by being at the top of Search.

Focus on your SEO, not just your social likes and shares, and make sure that your brand is present and visible (in a good way) through all the chaos. If you want to find out how to do please sign up for our (free) webinar of creating social traction where we will go into it in detail.

We are heartened and inspired by the proactive actions so many of our clients and businesses in our community are putting in place to meet the challenges. Please do share other inspirational stories with us on social media, we want to gather as many as we can.