To help businesses survive the impact of Covid-19, we are running a free webinar at 2pm on Monday 6th April focusing on how to make social media work for business.

This will look at using social media for business in these troubled times, how to increase online visibility for your brand in a way that is supportive and provides leadership, and how to use it in conjunction with SEO and content to help your brand maintain (or gain) visibility on Google.

Hosted by our very own MD Claire Burdett, this practical webinar is the ‘Secret Sauce’ you need to get your brand visible online and help you weather the crisis. She will focus on tips and practical actionable methods to help you make social media work for your brand.

Claire has been using social media to help businesses get visible online for over 10 years. She has helped hundreds of clients get on the first page of Google using her proven system to leverage social media to provide online traction.

During a crisis people look to business to provide leadership, information, and comfort, and social media can help you provide that point of calm support and hope at difficult times. In addition, studies show us that those brands who are visible throughout a crisis and on the front page of Google during and afterwards when people are searching are the ones who will reap the rewards.

In this webinar Claire will walk you through the steps you need to cover to achieve that, and she will give you practical methods and actionable tips to take away and start applying immediately.

BOOK NOW