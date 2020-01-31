Last year we at The Media Marketing Co celebrated 10 years in business, which makes us older than Instagram and Snapchat! We celebrated every month of our 10th year with gifts goodies and giveaways on our Celebration Calendar, some of which are still available. It culminated in December with a competition to win a bottle of locally-produced Classic Cuvee from the award-winning All Angels Vineyard.

To win, entrants were asked to write a great new slogan for us to use in 2020 by completing the sentence “Marketing Can…” in no more than 10 words.

There were hundreds of entries and the quality was very high, so it was difficult for the judges to chose, but after six rounds of anonymous selections and rejections, Emma Ewing of Big Fish Training in Reading beat off stiff competition with her slogan “Marketing can…tell your story to the world”.

Emma was presented with her bottle of Classic Cuvée, which was kindly donated by Inn At Home in Bartholomew Street, Newbury, by Claire Burdett, Managing Director of The Media Marketing Co.

Claire said: