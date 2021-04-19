We are delighted to announce that our MD Claire Burdett has been shortlisted for The Female Entrepreneur of The Year Award in the Thames Valley Awards. This is a huge achievement as they had over 1,000 nominations and 108 entries within this category, so she was up against steep opposition.

We aren’t surprised she was nominated, however, as there’s a lot to celebrate!

First off there’s the writing and publishing of her seminal business bible, Social Goodness, this year, becoming an advisor to the Wicked 7 project, and obviously us co-founding The Media Marketing Co 12 years ago and setting up and running Social Media Genius Week in 2020 (and soon to do it again in 2021), as a ‘give back’ to businesses struggling with the pandemic and the switch online.

Claire is also proactive in the local business communities, presenting & hosting networking evenings, giving presentations, and running business training. She is an official partner to the Berkshire Business Growth Hub and runs regular Social Media Masterclasses for local businesses – most recent one is here, which still has some places available.

Then there’s Claire’s work within her local community. The years she spent presenting The Friday Social on local radio, and all the local services, schools, charities and businesses she has helped to promote on the show. Plus her work with Greenham Common in 2017 on the local celebration of its history, especially the Anglo-American years, for which she created the silk banner depicting the local community and social side of the airbase. She is also an admin for one of the local ‘Community Matters’ Facebook groups, helping local neighbourhoods support each other through the pandemic.

We think she would be a worthy winner and we have everything crossed that she wins!

See more at the Thames Valley Awards website – the winners will be announced on 29th April at the live virtual ceremony.