How some businesses have pivoted to stay in business during global lockdown. Pure inspiration right here.

Sweet Farm

With the ubiquity of online meetings during global lockdown, we are betting than when you hear the word Zoom you no longer think ‘go faster’. Much more likely to instead think about how all those meetings clog up your day and how boring they are (not withstanding occasionally getting zoom-bombed by a stripper, obviously).

Fret no longer.

A cure is at hand, brought to you by a non-profit factory farming animal sanctuary in Silicon Valley called Sweet Farm, which has pivoted to provide a pretty ingenious way of raising funds for its very noble initiative. Usually they rely on visitors, donations and events to keep the sanctuary going and pay for the animals keep. Obviously with this being off the table during the pandemic, the farm pivoted to providing virtual tours. So far, so normal.

Their Goat-2-Meeting service, however, takes it to a whole new level.

Services that the goats – or llama, pig, or cow, depending on who is up for a conference call on the day – now provide include cameo appearances on corporate Zoom meetings.

Yes. Really.

Book your goat-2-meeting here.

Nonna Live

This AirBnB Experience is usually hosted just outside of Rome in a small town called Palombara Sabina. Visitors can go there to make pasta with an 84-year-old Italian grandma known as Nonna Nerina, spending two hours in a rustic Italian kitchen that used to be a winepress learning how to make pasta from scratch. It’s a highly-rated experience that is voted one of the AirBnB’s top once-in-lifetime experiences.

One reviewer said:

“Great day learning pasta making from an expert. Definitely a highlight of our quick trip to Rome and highly recommend!”

When Coronovirus hit Italy hard earlier in the year, Nonna Nerina’s granddaughter Chiara Nicolanti, who runs the business side, had to cancel bookings, just like every other business.

However, in a moment of inspiration she decided to pivot and take the pasta making online, trusting that the connection and enjoyment that making pasta with other people fosters in real life would exist in a virtual environment. And this despite Nonna not really getting it at first.

“The first time trying to let her understand that people could see her and hear her [over video chat] was like, the craziest thing,” Chiara said. “It was supposed to be an hour class, and it lasted two hours, and people were laughing all the time. She never stops, she never waits for me, so it was really crazy, but I think this is what people want. They want an Italian grandma making a mess with them for an hour.”

The online classes include a shopping list and recipe being sent beforehand, and last 1-2 hours. They have been a huge success, so much so they have now added other Nonnas offering their cooking experiences as well, including making gluten-free fresh pasta!

If you fancy booking a virtual experience or a private one-to-one visit Nonna Live here.

Creation Theatre

When the pandemic closed theatres worldwide, the creative arts went into shock, from which some are still struggling to recover. Some, like the National Theatre, took their past productions online, while many have started digital initiatives with drama clubs and the like, all of which have been fantastic and we hope that they have helped their revenue stream.

However, one has stood out above all the others for me, one that was inspired to pivot and be totally innovative – Cue Creation Theatre.

Since Lockdown the 22-year old theatre near Oxford has shifted their productions on to Zoom and charge a flat ‘device fee’ per show. Having attended personally I can’t speak highly enough about them. We saw The Tempest and it was interactive, engaging and incredible fun.

They had fully mastered Zoom in a very short time and used to it create a totally believable world and highly enjoyable theatre production. We finished it wanting more, and have since booked a ticket for the current show, The Time Machine.

Other theatres take note!

Book your ticket here and watch out for their full digital programme coming soon.