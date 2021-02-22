We are delighted to announce that our new TMMC imprint will be publishing Social Goodness, our MD’s new book, in March 2021.

Our MD Claire Burdett is a trendspotter amongst her other skills. It gives her the ability to be one step ahead of the curve, as can be seen by the fact that we – The Media Marketing Co – launched as the first dedicated social media agency in 2009, long before the majority of businesses were even thinking about using social media for business.

WTF can social media do for your business?

In fact, she wrote a book later that same year, called WTF can social do for your business, as a result of all the pushback she got from most boardrooms up and down the country (the fore-sighted ones had already signed up, obviously!).

Claire is so good at trendspotting (and trusting her vision enough to take a major punt on it) because she is skilled at joining the dots across many different areas of culture and society to see what is driving changes and understand the big picture. Claire also uses this ability in business to help people understand what is actually happening and what action they should take to best support and grow their business or enterprise.

She weaves this all together in Social Goodness, her new book.

Social Goodness

Social Goodness is a guide to the new way of doing business and a look at what people want and are demanding from brands. It is based on many, many research studies and insights in to what people want and how digital has changed – and continues to change – society and business.

Perfectly pitched for busy C-suite, business leaders and entrepreneurs, Social Goodness is a meticulously researched, comprehensive trendspotting business bible, which is an easy-to-read, enthralling, and engaging page turner… as one reviewer (a international small business owner) messaged:

“I’m just reading your book and loving it!!! I can’t put it down so I’m still in my pyjamas at 10 am!!!“

It looks at what works and what doesn’t for brands post-pandemic in the new ‘normal’. It explains how your business can meet your customer’s expectations through your brand actions and so ensure you don’t just survive but thrive in the coming decade.

As Claire says:

“In Social Goodness I examine why some companies are getting it right on social media and with their brand actions – and thriving as a result – and why others are experiencing severe backlash and criticism.”

If you would like to find out more, or buy the book, please go to www.socialgoodness.co.uk.