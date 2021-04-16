Our MD Claire Burdett is presenting another Social Media for Business Masterclass for Thames Valley Berkshire Business Growth Hub on 12th May.

Ideal for both start-ups and established businesses in Berkshire, this will be a free interactive online workshop will help you understand how to use social media to promote your business, with practical tools and strategies to get it visible online and increase engagement and sales

This masterclass will cover:

Social media best practices – how to find and build an engaged audience, how to increase the reach of your posts, and the best ways to use all the different ways to share content on social media and get it visible. We will also look at the way each network is set up, the algorithms and how to maximise them for your brand, how to integrate socials as part of your overall marketing to achieve your goals.



The event will be online on Zoom, and is open to Berkshire-based businesses free of charge. You can sign up here (currently places available at time of publication!) https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/social-media-for-business-masterclass-12-may-2021-berkshire-tickets-150880338153.