We have set up a resources site alongside The Media Marketing Co called Social Media Genius as a our way to give back to our community – CMOs, sales and marketing and business people – in these challenging times.

The reason is that we have become increasingly concerned as we have watched businesses keel over as a result of COVID and lockdown, with many others struggling to stay afloat in the aftermath. It’s not good – business is the lifeblood of our economy and we need brands to not just survive, but thrive.

So we wanted to do more to help, over and above what we are already doing to support and help our clients. In short, we wanted to do some Social Goodness.

So for Social Media Genius Week we have amalgamated knowledge, research and resources about the different elements that make up online brand marketing success, and we have asked many luminaries to share their tips and insights, including Kirsty Leighton, Chair of the PRCA and founder of Milk & Honey PR, and Douglas Burdett, host of The Marketing Book Podcast.

Our aim is to share with you the best way for brands to use social media and the various strands that make up true social media genius.

We have also highlighted the best campaigns in our opinion, from the last 10 years, the ones that plug into the zeitgeist and influence hearts and change minds and see what other brands can learn from them, and set it up so you can vote on them – have a look here!

We would love to get your feedback and find out how else we can help you in these uncertain times – our goal, like yours, is to see you thrive and shine!